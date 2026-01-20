BJP Strategizes for Civic Polls with New Appointments

The BJP is gearing up for a series of crucial civic elections in Karnataka, Telangana, and Chandigarh with strategic new appointments. Announcements on Tuesday revealed that Vinod Tawde will serve as the observer for Chandigarh's mayoral election scheduled to take place on January 29.

In Telangana, Ashish Shelar has been appointed as the party in-charge for the municipal and corporation elections. Supporting him are Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, who have been designated as co-incharges. These appointments are effective immediately, reflecting the party's prompt action.

For the Greater Bengaluru Corporation election, Ram Madhav has been named in-charge, with strong support from Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay as co-incharges. These strategic appointments come as Nitin Nabin officially began his role as the BJP's national president.

