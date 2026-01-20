Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Civic Polls with New Appointments

The BJP has announced key appointments for upcoming civic elections in Karnataka, Telangana, and Chandigarh. Notably, Vinod Tawde will oversee the Chandigarh mayoral election. Ashish Shelar, Ashok Parnami, and Rekha Sharma have key roles in the Telangana polls. Ram Madhav will manage the efforts in Greater Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is gearing up for a series of crucial civic elections in Karnataka, Telangana, and Chandigarh with strategic new appointments. Announcements on Tuesday revealed that Vinod Tawde will serve as the observer for Chandigarh's mayoral election scheduled to take place on January 29.

In Telangana, Ashish Shelar has been appointed as the party in-charge for the municipal and corporation elections. Supporting him are Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, who have been designated as co-incharges. These appointments are effective immediately, reflecting the party's prompt action.

For the Greater Bengaluru Corporation election, Ram Madhav has been named in-charge, with strong support from Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay as co-incharges. These strategic appointments come as Nitin Nabin officially began his role as the BJP's national president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

