Vikas Divyakirti Seeks Dismissal of Defamation Complaint

Vikas Divyakirti, the acclaimed founder of Drishti IAS and a notable social media personality, finds himself embroiled in legal proceedings after a defamation complaint was filed against him in Rajasthan. The case, rooted in remarks allegedly made by Divyakirti in a video about the judiciary, has caught widespread attention.

The issue surfaced following a petition submitted by an advocate to a court in Ajmer. The court acted on the complaint, officially summoning Divyakirti for a hearing scheduled for July 22.

The Rajasthan High Court is set to hear Divyakirti's plea for dismissal on July 21, with Justice Sameer Jain presiding over the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)