Vikas Divyakirti Seeks Dismissal of Defamation Complaint
Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS and social media influencer, has approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking dismissal of a defamation complaint linked to a video commenting on the legal system. An advocate initiated this complaint in an Ajmer court, and Divyakirti was summoned for a hearing.
Vikas Divyakirti, the acclaimed founder of Drishti IAS and a notable social media personality, finds himself embroiled in legal proceedings after a defamation complaint was filed against him in Rajasthan. The case, rooted in remarks allegedly made by Divyakirti in a video about the judiciary, has caught widespread attention.
The issue surfaced following a petition submitted by an advocate to a court in Ajmer. The court acted on the complaint, officially summoning Divyakirti for a hearing scheduled for July 22.
The Rajasthan High Court is set to hear Divyakirti's plea for dismissal on July 21, with Justice Sameer Jain presiding over the proceedings.
