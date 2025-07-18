Left Menu

Vikas Divyakirti Seeks Dismissal of Defamation Complaint

Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS and social media influencer, has approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking dismissal of a defamation complaint linked to a video commenting on the legal system. An advocate initiated this complaint in an Ajmer court, and Divyakirti was summoned for a hearing.

  • Country:
  • India

Vikas Divyakirti, the acclaimed founder of Drishti IAS and a notable social media personality, finds himself embroiled in legal proceedings after a defamation complaint was filed against him in Rajasthan. The case, rooted in remarks allegedly made by Divyakirti in a video about the judiciary, has caught widespread attention.

The issue surfaced following a petition submitted by an advocate to a court in Ajmer. The court acted on the complaint, officially summoning Divyakirti for a hearing scheduled for July 22.

The Rajasthan High Court is set to hear Divyakirti's plea for dismissal on July 21, with Justice Sameer Jain presiding over the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

