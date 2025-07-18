Liquor Scam Crackdown: Chaitanya Baghel's Arrest Triggers Political Storm
Chaitanya Baghel, son of ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to a liquor scam. His arrest coincided with political tensions over a coal mine project. The scam allegedly cost the state exchequer over Rs 2,100 crore.
- Country:
- India
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning an alleged money laundering case linked to a liquor scam. The arrest took place under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after fresh evidence emerged during recent raids at his residence in Bhilai town.
The arrest of Baghel comes amid rising political tensions, as the senior Baghel accused the central agency of targeting his family on the legislative session's last day. The former chief minister alleged that the ED's move coincides with the state's discussions on a contentious coal mine project in Tamnar.
The liquor scam, reportedly orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, is believed to have inflicted a significant financial loss on the state while profiting over Rs 2,100 crore. The ED has been actively pursuing the case, which has already seen several prominent arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Over Disha Salian's Death: Accusations and Apologies
"INDI alliance afraid of people of Bihar": Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao mocks Jairam Ramesh over "Vote-Bandi" comment
Political Tensions Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over Convoy Tragedy
Political Tensions Flare as SIT Clears Disha Salian Case
Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra