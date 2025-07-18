Liquor Scam Crackdown: Chaitanya Baghel's Arrest Triggers Political Storm

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning an alleged money laundering case linked to a liquor scam. The arrest took place under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after fresh evidence emerged during recent raids at his residence in Bhilai town.

The arrest of Baghel comes amid rising political tensions, as the senior Baghel accused the central agency of targeting his family on the legislative session's last day. The former chief minister alleged that the ED's move coincides with the state's discussions on a contentious coal mine project in Tamnar.

The liquor scam, reportedly orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, is believed to have inflicted a significant financial loss on the state while profiting over Rs 2,100 crore. The ED has been actively pursuing the case, which has already seen several prominent arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)