UNHCR Issues Alarm Over Sweida Aid Challenges

The United Nations refugee agency has raised alarm about the growing difficulty in delivering humanitarian aid in Syria's southern city of Sweida due to escalating violence in the region.

William Spindler, a spokesperson for the UNHCR, expressed the agency's concerns in Geneva, stating that their capacity to provide aid has been significantly restricted. He called on conflicting parties to comply with humanitarian access requests.

The current situation marks a serious constraint on aid operations, underscoring the need for cooperation from all parties involved to facilitate much-needed humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)