Left Menu

UNHCR Issues Alarm Over Sweida Aid Challenges

The UN refugee agency expresses deep concern over escalating hostilities in Sweida, Syria, which hamper aid delivery. Spokesperson William Spindler urges all conflicting parties to permit humanitarian access as the agency's ability to operate in the region remains significantly constrained due to ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:43 IST
UNHCR Issues Alarm Over Sweida Aid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations refugee agency has raised alarm about the growing difficulty in delivering humanitarian aid in Syria's southern city of Sweida due to escalating violence in the region.

William Spindler, a spokesperson for the UNHCR, expressed the agency's concerns in Geneva, stating that their capacity to provide aid has been significantly restricted. He called on conflicting parties to comply with humanitarian access requests.

The current situation marks a serious constraint on aid operations, underscoring the need for cooperation from all parties involved to facilitate much-needed humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025