Zelenskiy and Macron Forge Military and Political Alliance

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks about enhancing military cooperation. The discussion touched on missile supplies and funding for interceptor drones to counter Russian attacks, with France offering to train more Ukrainian pilots using Mirage jets.

This exchange came as the European Union announced its 18th sanctions package against Russia, aiming to weaken its oil and energy sectors. Macron described these measures as unprecedented, underscoring the collective responsibility of European nations to support Ukraine.

Macron emphasized the vital links between Europe's security and Ukraine's fate, calling for an immediate end to Russian attacks. The new sanctions are seen as a crucial step in the ongoing effort to apply diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia.