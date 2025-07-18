Left Menu

Unitree Robotics Prepares for IPO with CITIC Securities

Chinese startup Unitree Robotics is preparing for a potential IPO with the help of CITIC Securities. The company is in the 'tutoring' phase, readying its listing application under regulatory guidelines, expecting to proceed in Q4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese startup Unitree Robotics is advancing toward a potential initial public offering (IPO), as disclosed in a recent filing with the securities regulator.

CITIC Securities has been designated as the tutoring institution for Unitree Robotics, guiding the company through the preparation of its listing application.

The initiative is scheduled to align with relevant regulations in the fourth quarter of the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

