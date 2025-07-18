Left Menu

Cross-Border Custody Clash: A Legal Battle Intensifies

A Russian mother and her Indian husband are embroiled in a complex custody dispute over their child. The Supreme Court has stepped in, directing authorities to ensure the woman and child do not leave the country. Investigations are underway involving the Russian embassy to determine any assistance she may have received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The custody battle between a Russian mother and her Indian estranged husband has escalated, drawing attention from the Supreme Court of India. The court seeks to prevent the mother and child from leaving the country amid allegations of non-compliance and suspicion of embassy intervention.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, ordered a probe into the Russian embassy's possible role in aiding the mother. The mother, of limited financial means, allegedly violated court orders, leading to ongoing investigations by Delhi Police and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Authorities have issued alerts across the country and are scrutinizing the woman's movement. With the mother's location unknown, the court emphasized the urgency in resolving the situation, stressing the importance of locating the child and preventing international complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

