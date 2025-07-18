Bail Granted: Unraveling the Murder Mystery of Indore Businessman
Silome James, a property dealer, has been granted bail in the case of the murdered Indore businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi. The case unfolded with the recovery of evidence by the Special Investigation Team in Meghalaya, revealing a planned murder involving multiple accused, including Raja's own wife, Sonam.
A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills has granted bail to Silome James, a property dealer implicated in the murder case of Indore businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi. The First Class Judicial Magistrate conducting the hearing via video conferencing, is managing the proceedings from Sohra sub-division.
The Special Investigation Team recovered vital evidence, including Raja's missing gold chain, during a raid on James's residence. Meanwhile, two other accused, Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwa, received bail previously in July for charges of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.
Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, was later found dead. Accusations of a meticulously planned murder targeted his wife, Sonam, and her associate, Raj Kushwaha, with them and three others currently in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
