Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Infamous Criminal Duo, Resolving Multiple Cases

Delhi Police arrested two notorious brothers linked to over 130 criminal cases. Vijay Kumar and Arjun, apprehended near GT Karnal Road, faced numerous charges, including theft and snatching. Their capture resolved 11 cases, including a gold chain theft, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:39 IST
Delhi Police Nab Infamous Criminal Duo, Resolving Multiple Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have captured two notorious brothers with an extensive criminal record, said officials on Friday. Vijay Kumar alias Sonu and Arjun alias Gopu, who've been implicated in over 130 different cases, were arrested while riding a stolen scooter near GT Karnal Road.

With their detention, detectives have been able to resolve 11 separate criminal cases, including a high-profile gold chain snatching incident from Model Town. Authorities label both men as Bad Characters, and Vijay has been banned from Delhi for a year following 24 prior offenses ranging from murder to arms violations.

Their arrest was precipitated by a complaint from Krishan Kumar Batra, leading officers to investigate the incident involving his gold chain. After combing through CCTV footage and setting a trap, police intercepted the brothers on July 16. Both men have confessed to their involvement as inquiries proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025