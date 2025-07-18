Delhi Police Nab Infamous Criminal Duo, Resolving Multiple Cases
Delhi Police arrested two notorious brothers linked to over 130 criminal cases. Vijay Kumar and Arjun, apprehended near GT Karnal Road, faced numerous charges, including theft and snatching. Their capture resolved 11 cases, including a gold chain theft, as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have captured two notorious brothers with an extensive criminal record, said officials on Friday. Vijay Kumar alias Sonu and Arjun alias Gopu, who've been implicated in over 130 different cases, were arrested while riding a stolen scooter near GT Karnal Road.
With their detention, detectives have been able to resolve 11 separate criminal cases, including a high-profile gold chain snatching incident from Model Town. Authorities label both men as Bad Characters, and Vijay has been banned from Delhi for a year following 24 prior offenses ranging from murder to arms violations.
Their arrest was precipitated by a complaint from Krishan Kumar Batra, leading officers to investigate the incident involving his gold chain. After combing through CCTV footage and setting a trap, police intercepted the brothers on July 16. Both men have confessed to their involvement as inquiries proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP makes lots of promises but forgets them after coming to power: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Raipur rally.
PM Narendra Modi has time to visit foreign nations but has no time to tour Manipur: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur.
BJP supporters attacking dalits, govt officers in Odisha, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.
BJP govt making attempts to omit secularism, socialism from Constitution, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.
BJP will wipe out dalits, tribals unless they learn to fight for their rights, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.