Delhi Police Nab Infamous Criminal Duo, Resolving Multiple Cases

The Delhi Police have captured two notorious brothers with an extensive criminal record, said officials on Friday. Vijay Kumar alias Sonu and Arjun alias Gopu, who've been implicated in over 130 different cases, were arrested while riding a stolen scooter near GT Karnal Road.

With their detention, detectives have been able to resolve 11 separate criminal cases, including a high-profile gold chain snatching incident from Model Town. Authorities label both men as Bad Characters, and Vijay has been banned from Delhi for a year following 24 prior offenses ranging from murder to arms violations.

Their arrest was precipitated by a complaint from Krishan Kumar Batra, leading officers to investigate the incident involving his gold chain. After combing through CCTV footage and setting a trap, police intercepted the brothers on July 16. Both men have confessed to their involvement as inquiries proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)