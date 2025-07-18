Om Birla Calls for Youth Empowerment and Social Unity in March to Viksit Bharat 2047

At the vibrant gathering of the "JITEM Youth Conclave 2025" organized by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in Gurugram, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla delivered a stirring address that underscored the critical role of India’s youth and civil society in achieving the nation’s vision of becoming a developed country—Viksit Bharat—by 2047.

Youth: The Pillars of a Developed India

Shri Birla emphasized that India's path to becoming a fully developed nation within the next two decades hinges on the empowerment of its youth. He asserted that young Indians not only need proper guidance and technological tools but also active policy support that enables them to innovate, lead, and uplift the marginalized.

"India's youth are not just the largest in number, but also rich in ambition and drive," he noted. "They are no longer merely job seekers; many are transforming into job creators through initiatives like Start-up India, Skill India, Make in India, and the Green Energy Mission."

Birla urged society and policymakers to recognize this shift and create an ecosystem that helps channel the aspirations of young Indians toward national growth. He reiterated that uplifting the most disadvantaged—following the ideal of Antyodaya—must be a collective responsibility.

The Role of Social and Religious Organizations

Highlighting the Jain community’s exceptional commitment to service, innovation, and ethical business practices, Shri Birla praised JITO for acting not only as a trade and business platform but also as a social institution that embodies the teachings of Lord Mahavir.

“JITO brings together commerce, technology, Jain philosophy, and spirituality on a common platform,” said Birla. “Through its educational, economic, and social welfare initiatives, JITO is strengthening the community and contributing meaningfully to India’s progress.”

The Speaker further commended the Jain community’s strong ethical values, deep-rooted spiritual convictions, and global footprint, emphasizing that their influence stretches far beyond India’s borders. “From social services to science and politics, the Jain community has left a lasting mark across sectors both in India and abroad,” he said.

Democracy: India’s Enduring Strength

Touching on the resilience of Indian democracy, Shri Birla reminded the audience that the country’s democratic spirit is embedded in its civilizational ethos. He reflected on the skepticism many global observers had at the time of independence regarding India’s ability to sustain democracy, given its diversity and size.

"Contrary to those doubts, India has flourished as the world’s largest democracy," Birla said. "Our traditions of dialogue, consensus, and collective resolve have seen us through every national challenge.”

He noted that India’s capacity to adapt, deliberate, and rise together during crises is a unique strength, driven by its cultural heritage of inclusivity, shared responsibility, and grassroots participation.

JITO: A Model of Modern Community Leadership

In concluding his address, Shri Birla portrayed JITO as a prime example of what modern community organizations should strive to be. By combining economic empowerment, social commitment, and cultural preservation, JITO exemplifies how civil society can support national objectives without compromising its core values.

He called upon other communities and youth-focused institutions to emulate JITO’s model of innovation and ethical responsibility. “As we journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the efforts of organizations like JITO will serve as powerful guiding lights.”