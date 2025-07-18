Raksha Rajya Mantri Reviews DRDO Missile Projects, Praises Indigenous R&D

In a strategic visit that underscores India’s push for indigenous defense innovation, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth visited the prestigious Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad on July 16–17, 2025. The visit marked a high-level review of the ongoing missile and weapons systems programs being developed at three critical missile cluster laboratories: the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), and the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL).

Comprehensive Review of Cutting-Edge Missile Technologies

During his two-day tour, Shri Sanjay Seth engaged with senior DRDO scientists and technologists to assess India’s latest advancements in tactical and strategic missile systems, and related subsystems.

At DRDL, he was given an in-depth briefing by Shri U Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems), along with Shri G A Srinivasa Murthy, Director, DRDL. The discussions focused on several key defense programs including:

Astra Mk I and Mk II: Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles (BVRAAMs) designed for India’s fighter aircraft fleet

Vertically Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM): Designed for rapid reaction against low-flying aerial threats

Scramjet Engine Development: A critical propulsion technology for future hypersonic weapons

The Raksha Rajya Mantri visited Scramjet engine facilities and missile production and testing units, where he witnessed the precision and scale of ongoing research and manufacturing work.

Advancing Avionics and Seeker Technologies at RCI

Shri Seth also toured the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO’s leading avionics and electronics hub. He was received by Director Shri Anindya Biswas, who presented updates on key systems that form the core of modern missile guidance and navigation.

The Minister inspected:

Indigenous Navigation and Aviation Systems: Enabling precise targeting and autonomous operations in missile and aircraft platforms

Onboard Computer Division: Developing advanced real-time processing units critical for missile trajectory control

Imaging Infrared (IIR) Seekers: Core technology for homing in on heat-emitting targets such as enemy vehicles, aircraft, and installations

The progress in these facilities reflects India’s capability to replace foreign-origin electronic systems with indigenously developed alternatives, reducing dependency and enhancing national security.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Action: Indigenous Defense Excellence

Impressed by the technological progress, Shri Sanjay Seth lauded the DRDO scientists for their unwavering dedication to building a self-reliant defense ecosystem. He highlighted the critical role these innovations play in the strategic preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces and praised the scientists for achieving milestones in areas once considered exclusive to advanced foreign powers.

“DRDO is not only building missiles—it is building the future of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The Minister encouraged the scientific community to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving threat landscapes, emphasizing that India must be prepared for both conventional and hybrid warfare scenarios. He particularly stressed the importance of speedy operationalization of these technologies into active service to keep pace with regional and global defense advancements.

Strategic Significance of DRDO’s Missile Complex

The APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex is a cornerstone of India’s missile development program, comprising laboratories with decades of experience in delivering:

Strategic Ballistic Missiles like Agni and Prithvi

Tactical Missile Systems like Akash, Nag, Astra, and VL-SRSAM

Next-generation capabilities in hypersonic, cruise, and surface-to-air missile systems

Integration of Artificial Intelligence, autonomous flight controls, and networked warfare systems

Together, DRDL, ASL, and RCI form the backbone of India’s missile defense infrastructure, supporting both deterrence and active operational capabilities.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening National Defense through Innovation

The visit of Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth comes at a crucial time when India is rapidly expanding its indigenous defense manufacturing, spurred by policy reforms like Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, Positive Indigenization Lists, and increased private sector participation through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative.

By engaging directly with R&D teams, Shri Seth reinforced the government’s support for science-led national defense, and reasserted the vision of building a technologically self-sufficient India, ready to confront any threat with confidence.

The Minister’s visit serves as a morale boost for the defense research fraternity and strengthens the nation’s resolve to position itself as a global hub for advanced weapons systems, echoing the legacy of Dr Kalam whose vision laid the foundation for these achievements.