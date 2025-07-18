PM Modi Launches ₹7,000 Cr Projects in Motihari, Charts Vision for New Bihar

In a historic address from the heartland of Champaran, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation development projects exceeding ₹7,000 crore in Motihari, Bihar on July 18, 2025. Against the spiritually resonant backdrop of the holy Sawan month, the Prime Minister began by offering prayers to Baba Someshwarnath, seeking blessings for the prosperity and well-being of Bihar’s people.

Champaran: From Gandhi’s Footsteps to a Future-Ready Bihar

Terming Champaran as a sacred land that shaped India’s freedom movement by giving Mahatma Gandhi a new mission, Prime Minister Modi stated that the inspiration from Champaran would now guide Bihar’s transformation in the 21st century. He envisioned an era where Eastern India becomes the driving engine of the nation’s growth, comparable in prominence to India’s western powerhouses.

He boldly stated:

"Just as Eastern countries are rising globally, it is now India’s eastern states’ time to shine."

East Rising: A Vision of Balanced Regional Development

Highlighting aspirations for a balanced national development, Shri Modi drew vivid comparisons:

Motihari as prominent as Mumbai

Gaya as dynamic as Gurugram

Patna mirroring Pune’s industrial progress

Santhal Pargana rivaling Surat’s growth

Jalpaiguri and Jajpur matching Jaipur’s tourism

Birbhum emerging like Bengaluru in innovation

The Prime Minister emphasized that Bihar’s development is pivotal to Eastern India’s rise, and declared that a synergy between the Centre and State governments is driving unprecedented growth.

₹9 Lakh Crore in a Decade: A Shift from Neglect to Nurture

In a pointed critique of previous regimes, Shri Modi revealed that Bihar received a meagre ₹2 lakh crore under earlier governments. In contrast, since 2014, the NDA government has allocated ₹9 lakh crore, quadrupling development investments.

He remarked:

"Earlier, development in Bihar was stifled, funds rarely reached the poor. Today, every rupee is working for the people."

This transformational change, according to Shri Modi, has been possible due to clean governance, direct benefit transfers, and a commitment to uplift every section of society.

PM Awas Yojana: Transforming Lives with Pucca Houses

Lauding Bihar’s housing progress, the PM said:

Over 4 crore homes have been built under PM Awas Yojana

60 lakh houses have been constructed in Bihar—surpassing the populations of Norway, New Zealand, and Singapore

In Motihari alone, 3 lakh families now have permanent homes

12,000 new homeowners received their keys today

An additional 40,000 families, mostly from Dalit, Mahadalit, and backward communities, have received funds to build homes

Women Empowerment: Jan Dhan, Jeevika, and Lakhpati Didis

The Prime Minister celebrated Bihar’s women, calling them the bedrock of its transformation. He highlighted:

3.5 crore Jan Dhan accounts for women in Bihar

Rise in monthly pensions from ₹400 to ₹1,100 for elderly, widows, and differently-abled

Over ₹1,000 crore disbursed to 24,000 SHGs in the past 45 days

More than 20 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Bihar, including 80,000 in Champaran

He also announced ₹400 crore in Community Investment Funds to strengthen self-help groups under Nitish Kumar’s Jeevika Didi scheme, calling it a model of grassroots empowerment.

Boosting Youth Employment: Government Jobs and Private Sector Support

To support Bihar’s youth, Shri Modi commended the transparent government recruitments by CM Nitish Kumar and announced:

A new ₹1 lakh crore scheme offering ₹15,000 support to youth getting their first private sector job, effective August 1, 2025

Promotion of self-employment via Mudra Yojana, with 60,000 loans in Champaran alone in the past two months

He took aim at previous regimes, accusing them of land-grabbing under the guise of employment and drew a stark contrast with “today’s illuminated Bihar” versus the “era of lanterns”.

Ending Naxalism, Securing Youth Aspirations

Referring to the decline of Naxalism in districts like Champaran, Aurangabad, Gaya, and Jamui, Shri Modi stated that where fear once reigned, youth now dream of development. He recalled launching Operation Sindoor from Bihar’s soil and asserted that:

“This is a new India—swift and decisive in defending itself.”

Agriculture and Farmers’ Income: From Makhana to Mangoes

Recognizing Bihar’s agricultural richness, the PM celebrated:

The Makhana Board formation, which boosted prices and connected farmers to markets

Promotion of banana, litchi, Mircha rice, Katarni rice, Zardalu mango, and Maghai paan

He highlighted:

₹3.5 lakh crore disbursed under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

₹1,500 crore distributed to 5 lakh farmers in Motihari alone

Announcing the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Shri Modi said 100 agriculturally rich but underperforming districts will receive targeted support—impacting 1.75 crore farmers, with many in Bihar.

Infrastructure Revolution: Railways, Roads, and Religious Corridors

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation for major rail and road infrastructure, flagging off four new Amrit Bharat Express routes, including a direct Motihari–Delhi service.

Key projects include:

Motihari railway station redevelopment

Darbhanga–Narkatiaganj rail line doubling

Sitamarhi–Ayodhya railway line

Ram-Janaki Path via Sattarghat, Kesariya, Chakia, and Madhuban

These projects promise enhanced connectivity, job creation, and religious tourism opportunities.

Inclusive Governance: Empowering Backward and Tribal Communities

Shri Modi reiterated that the OBC Commission’s constitutional status, Janman Yojana for particularly vulnerable tribes, and development of aspirational districts prove that backward regions and communities remain central to national priorities.

He declared that border villages are no longer “last” but “first” villages, marking a new era of inclusive development.

A Call for Collective Resolve

In a closing message, PM Modi urged the people to protect Bihar’s gains from those with “malicious intent”, praising CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership and affirming their shared mission to build a new, empowered Bihar.

“Let us walk together on the path of progress. Let us build the Bihar of our dreams,” the Prime Minister concluded to thunderous applause.