Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Charge: Ban Betting Platforms Debate

The Supreme Court has taken over four Public Interest Litigations from various high courts that seek to ban opinion trading platforms, which are allegedly promoting illegal betting activities. The transfer involves petitions from the Bombay, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh High Courts, with discussions focusing on gambling regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:27 IST
Supreme Court Takes Charge: Ban Betting Platforms Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has centralised four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking bans on opinion trading platforms due to alleged illegal betting and gambling activities. The decision was made on Thursday after taking over the cases from various high courts.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made the ruling amid a transfer petition filed by Probo Media Technologies Pvt Ltd, a firm operating such a platform. Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, representing the petitioner, indicated ongoing PILs across the Bombay, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh High Courts.

Social activist Sumit Kapurbhai Prajapati, represented by senior advocate Gaurav Aggarwal, argued that the issues in the petitions are distinct, especially the one in Chhattisgarh which critiques the legal structure surrounding gambling. The Supreme Court will now exclusively handle these cases, aiming to streamline judgments on this contentious matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025