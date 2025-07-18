INS Nistar Commissioned: India's First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel Joins Navy

In a landmark step for India’s naval self-reliance and underwater warfare capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Nistar, its first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), at a ceremonial event held in Visakhapatnam on July 18, 2025. The commissioning was graced by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the state-owned shipbuilding firm that constructed the vessel.

A Leap in Naval Capabilities and Indigenous Shipbuilding

INS Nistar marks a monumental achievement for India’s defense sector and maritime ambitions. It is the first of two Diving Support Vessels being built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and stands as a testament to the strides made in India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision.

Designed with advanced features to undertake deep sea saturation diving and submarine rescue operations, INS Nistar positions India among a select group of nations with such underwater intervention capabilities. These vessels are essential for high-risk diving missions, particularly for rescuing submarine crews in distress and conducting complex salvage operations at depths exceeding 300 meters.

According to the Indian Navy, the induction of Nistar will significantly boost India’s operational preparedness, both in peacetime and during crisis situations, by ensuring quick response to submarine emergencies and underwater threats.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Applauds ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Maritime Defense

In his keynote address, Shri Sanjay Seth praised the Indian Navy and domestic defense manufacturers for their sustained progress in building warships with high indigenous content. “The commissioning of INS Nistar reinforces the Indian Navy’s stature as the ‘First Responder’ and a ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said.

Highlighting India's self-reliant defense strategy, Shri Seth shared that all 57 warships currently in the construction pipeline are being built indigenously. “This achievement underscores the Government’s resolve to empower our Armed Forces with homegrown technology, while boosting the capabilities of Indian industry,” he added.

He also expressed confidence in the nation’s defense forces to respond effectively to any external threats, stating that India remains committed and prepared to counter any form of aggression or misadventure by adversaries.

Admiral Tripathi: Nistar a Strategic and Diplomatic Asset

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, underscored the operational importance of INS Nistar, calling it “not just a technological asset but a crucial operational enabler.” He emphasized that Nistar would strengthen India’s submarine rescue capabilities and enable the country to offer assistance to other regional navies in times of need.

“Nistar will provide critical submarine rescue support not only to the Indian Navy but also to our regional partners,” Admiral Tripathi stated. “This capability will help India emerge as a Preferred Submarine Rescue Partner in the Indian Ocean Region. It is also a shining example of the maturity of our maritime industrial ecosystem and the commitment to Aatmanirbharta.”

He added that such platforms are vital for India’s growing responsibilities as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific, where maritime cooperation and naval diplomacy play a central role.

Technical Profile: What Makes INS Nistar Unique

While detailed specifications remain classified for operational reasons, it is known that INS Nistar is equipped with:

Saturation diving systems enabling divers to work at depths beyond 300 meters

Dynamic positioning systems for precise station-keeping during diving operations

A Submarine Rescue System (SRS) capable of performing deep-sea rescues

Modern medical chambers and onboard facilities for decompression and hyperbaric treatments

Enhanced hull-integrity and survivability systems to withstand adverse sea conditions

Such vessels are vital assets in supporting submarine fleet operations, enabling underwater hull inspections, salvage operations, and in worst-case scenarios, rapid response for submarine crew recovery.

Strengthening Maritime Diplomacy and Regional Partnerships

The induction of INS Nistar also enhances India’s capacity to undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, salvage missions, and multilateral submarine rescue drills, strengthening diplomatic ties with friendly foreign navies.

India has already signed MoUs with several countries for submarine rescue cooperation, and Nistar will likely serve as a critical platform for joint exercises and regional naval engagement.

A Proud Day for Indian Maritime Defense

INS Nistar’s commissioning is a defining moment for Indian naval shipbuilding and underlines the nation's capability to produce high-end strategic platforms domestically. It also reflects India’s vision of becoming a blue-water navy backed by indigenous technological innovation.

As India advances toward its 2047 vision of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, INS Nistar not only bolsters operational strength but also serves as a floating symbol of innovation, strategic foresight, and national pride.