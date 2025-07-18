Maharashtra Monsoon Session Ends with Key Bills Passed

On Friday, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan officially prorogued the state assembly, marking the conclusion of a three-week-long monsoon session. This session saw the passing of pivotal bills aimed at tackling Left-wing extremism and bringing drug peddlers under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The announcement was ceremoniously delivered by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, emphasizing the legislative progress made over the past weeks.

The state legislature's upcoming winter session is scheduled to commence in Nagpur on December 8, promising more deliberations and legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)