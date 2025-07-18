Maharashtra Monsoon Session Ends with Key Bills Passed
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan announced the prorogation of the state assembly, concluding a three-week monsoon session. During this session, significant bills concerning Left-wing extremism and drug peddling under MCOCA were passed. The next session is set to begin in Nagpur on December 8.
Updated: 18-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:40 IST
On Friday, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan officially prorogued the state assembly, marking the conclusion of a three-week-long monsoon session. This session saw the passing of pivotal bills aimed at tackling Left-wing extremism and bringing drug peddlers under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The announcement was ceremoniously delivered by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, emphasizing the legislative progress made over the past weeks.
The state legislature's upcoming winter session is scheduled to commence in Nagpur on December 8, promising more deliberations and legislative action.
