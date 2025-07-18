Britain Slaps Sanctions on Russian Spies Amid Cyber Warfare Allegations

The British government announced on Friday the sanctioning of more than 20 Russian spies, hackers, and agencies due to a so-called "sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity" targeting European governments and institutions.

Among those sanctioned are three units of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and 18 officers allegedly involved in attacks, including the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018. Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the GRU's operations threaten European stability and British safety.

Moscow has dismissed the accusations as politically driven. Meanwhile, Britain increases military spending to address global threats, including those from the GRU. The EU and NATO have also issued statements condemning Russia's actions.