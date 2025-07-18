Left Menu

Britain Slaps Sanctions on Russian Spies Amid Cyber Warfare Allegations

Britain has imposed sanctions on over 20 Russian spies and agencies, citing cyber activities targeting Europe. This includes units of the Russian GRU involved in hacking and espionage. The EU and NATO condemned these actions. Moscow denies the accusations, deeming them politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government announced on Friday the sanctioning of more than 20 Russian spies, hackers, and agencies due to a so-called "sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity" targeting European governments and institutions.

Among those sanctioned are three units of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and 18 officers allegedly involved in attacks, including the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018. Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the GRU's operations threaten European stability and British safety.

Moscow has dismissed the accusations as politically driven. Meanwhile, Britain increases military spending to address global threats, including those from the GRU. The EU and NATO have also issued statements condemning Russia's actions.

