Deadly Encounter: Six Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Clash

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, six Naxalites were killed during a fierce gun battle with security forces in the Narayanpur district. The encounter unfolded in the dense forests of the Abujhmad region on Friday afternoon when security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation based on credible intelligence about the presence of insurgent cadres.

The operation saw multiple exchanges of fire leading to the deaths of the six suspected Maoists. Security forces recovered weapons, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, along with explosive materials and other items from the encounter site, according to a senior police official.

The operation is still in progress, as the security teams continue to sweep the area, ensuring no further threats linger in the dense forest zone.