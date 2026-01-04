Mapping the Unmapped: Chhattisgarh's Initiative to Transform Abujhmad
The Chhattisgarh government is set to map 5,000 square kilometers of Abujhmad, previously a Maoist stronghold, through a collaboration with IIT-Roorkee. With declining Naxal activity, the state aims for completion by 2030, integrating administrative facilities and promoting development in newly accessible areas.
- Country:
- India
The government of Chhattisgarh has announced plans to map over 5,000 square kilometers of Abujhmad, an area notorious for its dense forests and historical ties to Maoist rebels. This effort comes as the result of a memorandum of understanding signed with IIT-Roorkee, aiming for the project's completion by 2030.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in a timely completion, highlighting the region's transformation following reduced Naxal activities. He emphasized the importance of delivering administrative facilities to the region, previously inaccessible due to the rebel presence.
The chief minister also reiterated commitments to develop the area while combatting Naxalism. With security forces now establishing camps covering wider areas, efforts are in place to ensure the reintegration of former rebels and assist families affected by the conflict. Additionally, significant investment proposals and natural resources, like lithium reserves, position the region for economic growth.
