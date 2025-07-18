Left Menu

Delhi High Court Eyes Justice in High-Profile Riot Case

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the Delhi Police regarding an accused's discharge plea in the 2020 Delhi riots murder case. Accused Mohd Khalid challenges the framing of charges against 25 individuals, claiming no prima facie case against him. The trial court ordered charges for multiple offenses, including murder.

The Delhi High Court has called on the Delhi Police to respond to an accused's discharge plea concerning the murder of head constable Rattan Lal during the February 2020 riots.

Justice Shalinder Kaur issued the notice to the police following a petition by the accused, Mohd Khalid, granting time for a police response. Khalid contests a November 2024 trial court order framing charges against him and 24 others.

The case involves accusations against 27 individuals for attacking a police unit at Chand Bagh during anti-CAA protests. The trial framed charges of murder, arson, and conspiracy. Khalid argues the trial court ignored key evidence, denying accusations linking him to the crime directly.

