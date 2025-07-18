In a significant meeting held in Durban, South Africa, finance leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) reached a consensus on the importance of preserving central bank independence. This decision was encapsulated in a final communique, underscoring its critical role in ensuring economic stability.

The communique delivered a strong reaffirmation of central banks' commitment to maintaining price stability. It emphasized that central banks would continue to adjust economic policies based on data frequencies to align with their designated mandates.

This consensus among the world's financial leaders highlights a shared understanding of the vital independence of central banks in managing macroeconomic policies crucial for global financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)