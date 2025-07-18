Top 'Mr. Clean': Kapil Raj's Exit from IRS Spotlight
Kapil Raj, an esteemed former ED officer, resigned from the IRS after 16 years. He played pivotal roles in significant arrests under the anti-money laundering law, including those of Chief Ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal. His resignation is attributed to personal reasons.
Kapil Raj, a distinguished officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) known for his involvement in high-profile arrests, has stepped down from government service. The 45-year-old served as an IRS officer for 16 years, with notable contributions in politically sensitive cases involving chief ministers.
The Ministry of Finance announced Raj's resignation, effective July 17, citing personal reasons for his departure, despite 15 potential years left until retirement age. Raj was acclaimed for his investigative work on complex cases, including the arrests of Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal.
Having overseen significant investigations in cities like Mumbai and Ranchi, Raj was instrumental in probing major money-laundering cases. Known for his thoroughness and leadership, he hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, from a modest background. His resignation marks a notable exit from the IRS.
