Money Laundering Scandal: The Digital Arrest Scam Unraveled

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) unraveled a complex digital arrest scam, targeting Ludhiana-based industrialist S P Oswal, who was defrauded of more than Rs 7 crore. Searches were conducted across 11 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Assam, yielding incriminating documents and digital devices.

The ED's investigation revealed that fraudsters impersonated CBI officers, coercing Oswal into transferring money to various accounts. Rumi Kalita of Assam was arrested for allegedly facilitating the fund transfer by offering her mule account.

The ongoing probe, which originated from multiple FIRs, highlights the criminal syndicate's strategy to divert and layer the proceeds of crime through mule accounts in the names of unsuspecting entities like laborers and delivery boys.

