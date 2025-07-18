Supreme Court Advocates Inclusion of Criminal Antecedents Disclosure in Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court has issued a directive recommending that all high courts consider updating their rules to include a requirement for accused individuals to disclose any criminal antecedents in their bail applications.

This decision came after a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta criticized the Rajasthan High Court for issuing strictures against a judicial officer who had granted bail in a murder attempt case.

The Court underscored the importance of transparency regarding an accused's criminal history and suggested high courts follow the example of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which already has such rules in place.

