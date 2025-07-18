PM Modi Launches ₹5,400 Cr Projects in Durgapur, Boosts Steel & Gas Economy

In a transformative push to accelerate infrastructure, industry, and employment in Eastern India, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over ₹5,400 crore in Durgapur, West Bengal, on July 18, 2025. The landmark event aims to reinforce Durgapur’s identity as a Steel City, while ushering in a new era of gas-based economy, connectivity, and technological advancement in the region.

Speaking to a large and enthusiastic public gathering, Prime Minister Modi affirmed that the projects launched would not only enhance regional connectivity but also significantly boost the local economy, create employment opportunities for the youth, and propel West Bengal’s industrial footprint onto the global stage.

Durgapur: Steel City Rising with Renewed Vigor

Recognizing Durgapur’s pivotal role in India’s industrial history, Shri Modi hailed it as a powerhouse of India’s labour force and a cornerstone of the country's heavy industry. With the new projects, he asserted, Durgapur’s potential will be re-energized, aligning with the national vision of "Make in India, Make for the World."

Among the key highlights was the announcement of major technology upgrades in Durgapur and Raghunathpur steel and power plants, with an investment of ₹1,500 crore. These upgrades, Modi said, will make Indian plants more energy-efficient, globally competitive, and ready for future technological integration.

Catalyzing India’s Gas-Based Economy in Eastern India

One of the major announcements centered around the gas infrastructure revolution in eastern India. The Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana is now reaching deeper into West Bengal, with Durgapur being integrated into the National Gas Grid. This strategic inclusion will:

Enable gas-based industries

Promote CNG-based transportation

Provide affordable piped gas to nearly 30 lakh households

“This transition to gas will empower industries, reduce pollution, and improve the lives of millions—especially women—by reducing their dependence on traditional fuels,” said Shri Modi. He reiterated the broader 'One Nation, One Gas Grid' vision as a cornerstone of India’s energy security and clean economy strategy.

Multi-Modal Infrastructure Growth: Rail, Road, Metro, Air

The Prime Minister emphasized that the development of social, physical, and digital infrastructure is integral to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He spotlighted unprecedented advancements across sectors, many of which directly benefit West Bengal:

Modern railway connectivity, including Vande Bharat trains, and electrification of lines

Track doubling, new railway lines, and modernization of railway stations

Inauguration of two new railway overbridges in West Bengal

Expansion of the Kolkata Metro network

On air connectivity, Shri Modi lauded the integration of the region’s airport under the UDAN scheme, noting that over 5 lakh passengers had used the facility in the last year. "Such initiatives ensure that infrastructure is not just about movement—it’s about opportunity, convenience, and dignity," he added.

Empowerment through Development and Employment

Underlining the government’s commitment to inclusive development, the Prime Minister drew attention to the creation of jobs across all levels. The projects launched in Durgapur and surrounding areas are expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities—from construction and manufacturing to logistics, services, and digital infrastructure.

He also cited the wider national achievements:

Over 4 crore pucca houses built for the poor

More than 12 crore tap water connections

Crores of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission

Internet access reaching rural and tribal belts

“Every tap connection, every LPG cylinder, every road built, and every railway line electrified brings us closer to the dream of Viksit Bharat—a developed, self-reliant India,” Shri Modi emphasized.

A Vision for 2047: West Bengal as a Growth Engine

The Prime Minister articulated a clear roadmap for India’s future:

Empowerment through development

Self-reliance through employment

Good governance through responsiveness

He positioned West Bengal as an integral engine in this national journey, reiterating the region’s strategic importance in shaping India’s economic and industrial growth. He expressed confidence that Bengal, with its intellectual capital, skilled workforce, and strategic location, would play a defining role in the national transformation.

“Whether it is our factories or our farms, the mission is one—to make India a developed nation by 2047,” he declared.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of several senior leaders and officials including:

Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Ministers, Shri Shantanu Thakur and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar

Senior officials from central and state departments

Their presence underscored the central government’s commitment to cooperative federalism and collaborative development in West Bengal.

Durgapur and Beyond

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi called on the people of West Bengal to seize this moment of transformation. He appealed to industry, youth, and citizens to actively participate in the unfolding era of opportunity. With massive investments in steel, power, gas, and infrastructure, Durgapur stands poised to reclaim its leadership as an industrial capital, this time with cleaner energy, smarter technology, and empowered communities.