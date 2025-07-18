Left Menu

U.S. Designates Resistance Front as Terrorists Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The U.S. government designated the Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization' following the April attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 men. This move strains India-Pakistan relations, with India appreciating U.S. support and Pakistan denying any linkage to the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. has classified the Resistance Front as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' attributing it to its links with the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, in response to an attack in Indian Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, announced Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, noted for its orchestrated attacks in India, including the infamous 2008 Mumbai attack, continues to be under scrutiny. The U.S. move marks a noteworthy collaboration with India, as Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlighted it as a significant step in counter-terrorism efforts.

The designation further intensifies the already tense diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, with Pakistan emphasizing its anti-terrorism stance and denying any current association with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

