U.S. Designates Resistance Front as Terrorists Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
The U.S. government designated the Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization' following the April attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 men. This move strains India-Pakistan relations, with India appreciating U.S. support and Pakistan denying any linkage to the group.
The U.S. has classified the Resistance Front as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' attributing it to its links with the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, in response to an attack in Indian Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, announced Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Lashkar-e-Taiba, noted for its orchestrated attacks in India, including the infamous 2008 Mumbai attack, continues to be under scrutiny. The U.S. move marks a noteworthy collaboration with India, as Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlighted it as a significant step in counter-terrorism efforts.
The designation further intensifies the already tense diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, with Pakistan emphasizing its anti-terrorism stance and denying any current association with Lashkar-e-Taiba.
