Assault and Extortion: Shocking Incident from a Gay Dating App Meetup

A youth in southern Kolkata has reported an alarming incident of assault after meeting an individual through a gay dating app, as disclosed by a police officer on Friday.

The victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Patuli Police, prompting an active investigation into the matter.

Authorities stated that the assailant, who orchestrated the meeting at Ballygunge railway station, lured the victim to an abandoned building where the youth was assaulted. The attackers recorded the ordeal and initially seized the victim's phone, subsequently returning it minus the SD card.

