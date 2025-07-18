Left Menu

Assault and Extortion: Shocking Incident from a Gay Dating App Meetup

A youth in southern Kolkata was allegedly assaulted by an individual he met on a gay dating app. The perpetrators filmed the incident, seized the victim's phone, and demanded a ransom. An FIR has been lodged, and police are investigating the case using app data to identify suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth in southern Kolkata has reported an alarming incident of assault after meeting an individual through a gay dating app, as disclosed by a police officer on Friday.

The victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Patuli Police, prompting an active investigation into the matter.

Authorities stated that the assailant, who orchestrated the meeting at Ballygunge railway station, lured the victim to an abandoned building where the youth was assaulted. The attackers recorded the ordeal and initially seized the victim's phone, subsequently returning it minus the SD card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

