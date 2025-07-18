Jharkhand High Court Commutes Death Penalty in Tragic Case

In a significant judicial decision, the Jharkhand High Court has reduced the sentence of Gandhi Oraon, convicted for the rape and murder of a minor, from death penalty to life imprisonment.

The division bench, after reviewing the appeal, concluded that Oraon's crime did not meet the 'rarest of rare' criteria needed to uphold a death sentence, and consequently commuted his penalty.

Initially found guilty in 2014 and sentenced to death in 2018, Oraon's case has been closely monitored due to its serious nature and the implications of the court's recent decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)