High-Stakes Karnataka Legislative Session Awaits Key Debates

The Karnataka legislature is set to convene a nine-day monsoon session from August 11 to 22 at Vidhana Soudha, as per an official notification from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The session's aim is to address a range of critical issues gripping the state.

Opposition parties are gearing up to challenge the ruling government on several fronts. Central to their agenda is the mishandling during the RCB victory celebrations, which led to a tragic stampede. Additionally, the opposition plans to raise questions about the new caste census and alleged irregularities in the Scheduled Castes' internal reservation survey.

The session is also expected to see significant legislative activity, with bills targeting crowd control, misinformation, and hate speech likely to be tabled. However, political dynamics loom large, with the ruling Congress facing speculation over a possible chief ministerial change, while the BJP grapples with internal leadership disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)