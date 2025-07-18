Left Menu

Life Sentences Handed to Cyber Fraud Gang in West Bengal

A court in West Bengal's Nadia district sentenced nine members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang to life imprisonment for extorting nearly Rs 1 crore from a retired agricultural scientist. The gang was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Nine members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in West Bengal's Nadia district. These individuals, hailing from Maharashtra, Haryana, and Gujarat, were convicted of extorting nearly Rs 1 crore from a retired agricultural scientist.

The court found them guilty under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The victim, coerced into transferring substantial sums, lodged a complaint with Kalyani's cyber crime police station, sparking an expansive investigation.

During the month-long operation, police seized numerous mobile phones, bank documents, PAN cards, and cheque books. The racket, with international connections, is believed to be masterminded from a Southeast Asian country.

