Countdown to India's 16th Census: Integrating Caste into the Nationwide Survey

The Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, recently visited Tripura to assess the readiness for the upcoming Census. This will be the nation's 16th Census and the first to incorporate caste enumeration since Independence. Toddled across two phases, the operation will begin with Housing Listing in April 2026 and culminate in Population Enumeration in 2027.

In preparation, a detailed strategic meeting was held in New Delhi, where Census officials discussed staffing and logistics. Approximately 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors will be deployed nationwide to ensure comprehensive data collection, utilizing digital tools and self-enumeration options for accuracy and efficiency.

The initiative marks a significant shift in Census operations, highlighting India's commitment to embracing technology while capturing vital socio-economic and demographic data. This intricate exercise is set to redefine the data landscape, influencing policy decisions and resource allocation in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)