Tragic Case Unfolds: Student's Death Sparks Multiple Investigations in Odisha

The tragic case of a 20-year-old college student who died after setting herself on fire has spurred a series of investigations by multiple agencies in Odisha. Allegations of inaction on a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher have put Fakir Mohan College under intense scrutiny.

A fact-finding team from the University Grants Commission (UGC), headed by Professor Raj Kumar Mittal, arrived in Balasore to investigate the issue thoroughly. They have been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to such a drastic action by the student, including allegations against the college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

The Odisha Police Crime Branch is also involved, having gathered evidence from various sources. Meanwhile, a high-level committee is assessing the ICC's role, after the victim's father accused them of failing to protect his daughter. The college is cooperating with these ongoing probes, emphasizing that they do not disrupt academic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)