Tragic Case Unfolds: Student's Death Sparks Multiple Investigations in Odisha

A 20-year-old female student from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore set herself on fire following alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint. The incident has prompted investigations by multiple agencies, including UGC, a high-level state committee, and Odisha Police Crime Branch, aimed at uncovering the circumstances and accountability around the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case of a 20-year-old college student who died after setting herself on fire has spurred a series of investigations by multiple agencies in Odisha. Allegations of inaction on a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher have put Fakir Mohan College under intense scrutiny.

A fact-finding team from the University Grants Commission (UGC), headed by Professor Raj Kumar Mittal, arrived in Balasore to investigate the issue thoroughly. They have been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to such a drastic action by the student, including allegations against the college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

The Odisha Police Crime Branch is also involved, having gathered evidence from various sources. Meanwhile, a high-level committee is assessing the ICC's role, after the victim's father accused them of failing to protect his daughter. The college is cooperating with these ongoing probes, emphasizing that they do not disrupt academic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

