NIA Charges CPI (Maoist) Leader in Anti-India Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against C P Moideen, a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, in an anti-India conspiracy case. Moideen is accused of orchestrating a plan to wage war against the Indian government, according to an official statement.

The supplementary charge sheet, submitted in the NIA special court in Hyderabad, details Moideen's involvement with the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of the CPI (Maoist). Moideen reportedly took on the role of secretary for the WGSZC following the arrest of Central Committee member Sanjoy Deepak Rao.

Investigations reveal Moideen's leadership in overseeing PLGA squads, conducting recruitment drives, and planning violent acts targeting security forces at the Kerala–Karnataka–Tamil Nadu tri-junction. Originally arrested by Kerala Police in 2024 and subsequently by the NIA in 2025, Moideen is a key figure in the ongoing efforts to dismantle CPI (Maoist)'s networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)