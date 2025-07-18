Left Menu

NIA Charges CPI (Maoist) Leader in Anti-India Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency has charge-sheeted CPI (Maoist) leader C P Moideen in an anti-India conspiracy case involving plans to wage war against the government. He played a crucial role in Maoist operations, and his actions included overseeing PLGA squads and organizing violent activities in the Western Ghats region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:08 IST
NIA Charges CPI (Maoist) Leader in Anti-India Conspiracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against C P Moideen, a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, in an anti-India conspiracy case. Moideen is accused of orchestrating a plan to wage war against the Indian government, according to an official statement.

The supplementary charge sheet, submitted in the NIA special court in Hyderabad, details Moideen's involvement with the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of the CPI (Maoist). Moideen reportedly took on the role of secretary for the WGSZC following the arrest of Central Committee member Sanjoy Deepak Rao.

Investigations reveal Moideen's leadership in overseeing PLGA squads, conducting recruitment drives, and planning violent acts targeting security forces at the Kerala–Karnataka–Tamil Nadu tri-junction. Originally arrested by Kerala Police in 2024 and subsequently by the NIA in 2025, Moideen is a key figure in the ongoing efforts to dismantle CPI (Maoist)'s networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025