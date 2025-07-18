Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion at LA Sheriff Training Facility

An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility has reportedly claimed the lives of three deputies, local media disclosed on Friday, although officials have yet to officially confirm any fatalities.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported that the explosion happened at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, while authorities have not verified any deaths or injuries. The Los Angeles Times, quoting unnamed law enforcement sources, noted that the blast resulted as a bomb squad handled explosives.

In her statement, Hilda Solis, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, expressed condolences, stating, "my heart goes out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three individuals who lost their lives in what appears to have been a devastating explosion." U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi conveyed on social media that she'd been in discussions with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli "about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles." Bondi confirmed federal agents were present at the scene, working to gather more information.

