Washington Designates Resistance Front as Foreign Terrorist Group amid US-India Tensions

The U.S. has designated the Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization due to an April attack in Kashmir. This move is seen as a affirmation of US-India counter-terrorism efforts, amid tensions and rivalries in the region with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has officially designated the Resistance Front, considered an offshoot of the Pakistani extremist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization. This follows the April 22 militant attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. Initially, the Resistance Front took responsibility but later denied involvement.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, already listed as a foreign terrorist organization, is notorious for orchestrating attacks both in India and the West, including the infamous Mumbai assault in 2008. The U.S. decision aligns with former President Donald Trump's call for justice over the Pahalgam attack, solidifying sanctions and isolating the group financially.

India welcomed the U.S. move, highlighting its significance for India-U.S. counter-terrorism collaboration. In contrast, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry responded by condemning terrorism and rejecting links to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The April attack exacerbated existing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries further engaging in military conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

