Epstein's Unfinished Chapter: The Conspiracy Theories That Divide Trump's Supporters

The 2019 death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was officially ruled a suicide, remains a hotbed of speculation, particularly among supporters of Donald Trump. Theories persist that his death was orchestrated by his influential acquaintances to prevent damaging revelations.

Epstein's connections to notable figures, such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, continue to fuel these suspicions. During Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Epstein's pilot confirmed Trump's flights on Epstein's plane, though Trump dismisses involvement. The demands for transparency regarding Epstein's connections have divided Trump's loyal base.

Recent developments intensified these tensions, as Trump's administration backpedaled on promised Epstein document releases, prompting outcry from followers. In response, Trump called for the unsealing of grand jury transcripts from Epstein's 2019 indictment, but legal confidentiality rules may limit their exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)