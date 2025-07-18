Pakistan Denies Link Between Pahalgam Attack and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba

In a firm statement on Friday, Pakistan asserted that its security apparatus had dismantled the terrorist network and that linking the Pahalgam terror attack to the now-defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) was unfounded.

The announcement came shortly after the United States officially labeled The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the Pakistan-based LeT, as a 'foreign terrorist organization' and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, citing its involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Insisting that the Pahalgam attack investigation remains 'inconclusive,' Pakistan's Foreign Office stated that associating it with LeT contradicts the present situation. It emphasized Pakistan's comprehensive efforts to dismantle terror outfits and its commitment to global cooperation against terrorism.