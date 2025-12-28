Left Menu

Stampede Scare at Bishnupur Fair Featuring Actor Jeet

A frenzy erupted during a program at Bishnupur Fair in the Bankura district due to a massive crowd eager to see actor Jeet, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Several people sustained minor injuries. Police quickly intervened to manage the chaotic scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted at the Bishnupur Fair in Bankura district during a program featuring popular Bengali actor Jeet, causing a stampede-like situation, a senior police officer reported on Sunday.

The disturbance occurred when a large crowd swarmed the fairgrounds on Saturday evening to witness the actor's stage performance.

Due to the overwhelming turnout, many attendees were left outside, leading to pushing and shoving that spiraled out of control. Although several people were injured, they suffered only minor injuries and were treated and discharged from the hospital.

