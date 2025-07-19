High-Stakes Aerial Chess: Russia Intercepts Ukrainian Drones

On Friday, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted or destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow. This was disclosed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin through the Telegram messaging platform. Notably, the mayor did not report any casualties or damage resulting from the day-long drone interception efforts.

Ukraine, continuing its strategy of long-range assaults, has been focusing on Russian targets linked with the energy sector. A notable instance was last month's "Operation Spider's Web," where Ukrainian forces aimed at Russian military aircraft stationed at several air bases.

In a seemingly retaliatory move, Russian military operations have increased their assaults on Ukrainian urban centers. These attacks have predominantly involved swarms of drones and missile strikes, highlighting the escalating aerial conflict between the two nations.