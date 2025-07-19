Unveiling Epstein's Secrets: U.S. Pushes for Transparency

In a significant move, the U.S. government on Friday sought to unseal grand jury transcripts concerning the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Department of Justice, in a filing with the Manhattan federal court, emphasized the pressing public interest in the criminal proceedings against Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

This development arises as authorities push for greater transparency regarding the high-profile cases, advocating for the release of pivotal legal documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)