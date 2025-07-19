Left Menu

Grand Central Stabbing: Justice Served with 26-Year Sentence

Esteban Esono-Asue, convicted of stabbing two teenage tourists at Grand Central Terminal, received a 26 to 29-year prison sentence. The crime happened on Christmas Day 2023, injuring two Paraguayan teens. Despite the vicious attack, all victims survived. The motive remains unclear, though derogatory remarks preceded the incident.

A New York City man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for stabbing two teenage tourists from Paraguay on Christmas Day 2023 at Grand Central Terminal. Esteban Esono-Asue, also known as Steven Hutcherson, was convicted of assault and other charges in June by a Manhattan jury.

According to prosecutors, Esono-Asue attacked while seated at a cafe table in Grand Central, initially using a fork on a woman's neck before stabbing a 16-year-old girl in the back and a 14-year-old girl in the leg with a knife. The victims sustained injuries but survived. The attacker dropped his weapon and surrendered to authorities.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the need for safety on public transit, while Esono-Asue's motive remains unclear. The attacker had previously faced legal trouble in December 2023 related to another assault charge.

