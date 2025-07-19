Grand Central Stabbing: Justice Served with 26-Year Sentence

A New York City man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for stabbing two teenage tourists from Paraguay on Christmas Day 2023 at Grand Central Terminal. Esteban Esono-Asue, also known as Steven Hutcherson, was convicted of assault and other charges in June by a Manhattan jury.

According to prosecutors, Esono-Asue attacked while seated at a cafe table in Grand Central, initially using a fork on a woman's neck before stabbing a 16-year-old girl in the back and a 14-year-old girl in the leg with a knife. The victims sustained injuries but survived. The attacker dropped his weapon and surrendered to authorities.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the need for safety on public transit, while Esono-Asue's motive remains unclear. The attacker had previously faced legal trouble in December 2023 related to another assault charge.

