Historic Verdict: South Korea's Political Drama Culminates in Han Duck-soo's Sentencing
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been sentenced for aiding ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law in 2024. The Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty of insurrection, marking a significant moment in South Korea's political history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:07 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a landmark decision, a South Korean court has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his involvement in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration in December 2024.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered the verdict on January 21, describing the martial law imposition as an act of insurrection that threatened to revert South Korea to dictatorship.
Han, accused of failing to uphold constitutional responsibilities, has denied the charges, asserting his lack of awareness and agreement with the martial law plans. His sentencing underscores a tumultuous period climaxing in Yoon's ousting.
