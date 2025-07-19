Colombia's Diplomatic and Security Initiatives in Haiti's Crisis

In a bid to strengthen ties and address the escalating gang violence in Haiti, Colombian President Gustavo Petro made his second visit to the Caribbean nation this year. Petro announced the establishment of a Colombian embassy in Haiti and pledged support for bolstering the country's security measures.

During his visit, Petro met with key Haitian leaders, including the transitional presidential council, under pressure to organize general elections by February 2026. Colombia and Haiti explored bilateral projects in security, commerce, and agriculture, with Colombian authorities offering to train Haitian police officers.

The visit comes amid ongoing investigations into the involvement of 17 former Colombian soldiers in the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Meanwhile, gang violence continues to plague Haiti, displacing over a million people and causing significant loss of life and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)