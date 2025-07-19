Left Menu

Controversy Over U.N. Visa Denial Amidst Gaza Crisis

Israel has refused to renew the visa for Jonathan Whittall, senior U.N. aid official for the Palestinian territories, heightening concerns about limited access to civilian aid in Gaza. This comes amidst a severe military assault following a deadly Hamas attack. The U.N. criticizes Israel's actions as contributing to a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 04:55 IST
Controversy Over U.N. Visa Denial Amidst Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel has rejected the renewal of a visa for Jonathan Whittall, the senior U.N. aid official overseeing the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a United Nations spokesperson.

Eri Kaneko of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted a troubling trend of reduced visa periods and denial of access to Gaza for various agencies.

Gaza is enduring an intense military campaign by Israel following an October 2023 assault by Hamas, which has displaced the entire population and worsened hunger conditions. The situation continues to spark intense international criticism of Israel's actions.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025