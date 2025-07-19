Controversy Over U.N. Visa Denial Amidst Gaza Crisis

In a significant development, Israel has rejected the renewal of a visa for Jonathan Whittall, the senior U.N. aid official overseeing the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a United Nations spokesperson.

Eri Kaneko of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted a troubling trend of reduced visa periods and denial of access to Gaza for various agencies.

Gaza is enduring an intense military campaign by Israel following an October 2023 assault by Hamas, which has displaced the entire population and worsened hunger conditions. The situation continues to spark intense international criticism of Israel's actions.