Left Menu

Ceasefire Reached Amidst Turmoil: Israel and Syria Tension Eases

Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire after days of intense clashes in the Druze-populated Sweida province. Several international actors, including Turkey and Jordan, supported the ceasefire. However, violence lingers with over 300 reported deaths, and concerns remain about stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 04:58 IST
Ceasefire Reached Amidst Turmoil: Israel and Syria Tension Eases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at curtailing ongoing bloodshed, Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire, a significant development reported by the U.S. envoy to Turkey on Friday. This agreement comes after intense military actions in Syria's predominantly Druze region, which reportedly resulted in over 300 fatalities.

Significantly, the ceasefire was reportedly bolstered by support from neighboring countries, such as Turkey and Jordan. Noteworthy opposition between Israeli and Syrian actions underpins the sensitive nature of this conflict, particularly when viewed in the light of Israeli strikes supporting Druze minorities in the region.

The agreement grants limited temporary access for Syrian forces into the Sweida area, an effort to stabilize the conflict-ridden region. Despite intentions of peace, reports continue of ongoing battles, with thousands of Bedouin fighters entering Sweida, leading to distress and deprivation among local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025