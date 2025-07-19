Mumbai Finance Firm Owner Allegedly Cheats Doctor of Rs 21 Lakh

A Navi Mumbai doctor reportedly fell victim to a financial scam, losing Rs 21 lakh after being promised a loan of Rs 3 crore, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The police have charged Chetan Panchal, a Mumbai-based finance firm owner, with cheating and forgery under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigations continue as efforts are focused on locating Panchal, who cunningly obtained a commission by issuing falsified loan sanction documents.