Left Menu

Mumbai Finance Firm Owner Allegedly Cheats Doctor of Rs 21 Lakh

A doctor from Navi Mumbai was allegedly deceived by a finance firm owner who promised a loan of Rs 3 crore. The owner, Chetan Panchal, provided fake documents and took Rs 21 lakh as commission. A police investigation is underway to find and apprehend Panchal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 09:05 IST
Mumbai Finance Firm Owner Allegedly Cheats Doctor of Rs 21 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai doctor reportedly fell victim to a financial scam, losing Rs 21 lakh after being promised a loan of Rs 3 crore, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The police have charged Chetan Panchal, a Mumbai-based finance firm owner, with cheating and forgery under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigations continue as efforts are focused on locating Panchal, who cunningly obtained a commission by issuing falsified loan sanction documents.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025