Mumbai Finance Firm Owner Allegedly Cheats Doctor of Rs 21 Lakh
A doctor from Navi Mumbai was allegedly deceived by a finance firm owner who promised a loan of Rs 3 crore. The owner, Chetan Panchal, provided fake documents and took Rs 21 lakh as commission. A police investigation is underway to find and apprehend Panchal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane
A Navi Mumbai doctor reportedly fell victim to a financial scam, losing Rs 21 lakh after being promised a loan of Rs 3 crore, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The police have charged Chetan Panchal, a Mumbai-based finance firm owner, with cheating and forgery under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Investigations continue as efforts are focused on locating Panchal, who cunningly obtained a commission by issuing falsified loan sanction documents.
