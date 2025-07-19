Left Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Immediate End to Syrian Conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged the Syrian conflict's immediate resolution in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He praised the U.S.'s constructive involvement and criticized Israel's interventions, which escalate regional tensions. Reports suggest a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria after significant casualties.

Istanbul | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:08 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Immediate End to Syrian Conflict
In a recent diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict in Syria. Speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Fidan expressed Turkey's readiness to collaborate with the United States towards a sustainable peace process.

Fidan lauded the United States for its constructive role in the Syrian arena while condemning Israeli interventions in Syrian territory, which, according to him, jeopardize regional stability and Syrian sovereignty.

The call for peace comes amid reports from the U.S. envoy to Turkey, indicating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria. The settlement follows intense fighting in a heavily Druze-populated area, leaving over 300 dead.

