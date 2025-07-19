Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Immediate End to Syrian Conflict

In a recent diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict in Syria. Speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Fidan expressed Turkey's readiness to collaborate with the United States towards a sustainable peace process.

Fidan lauded the United States for its constructive role in the Syrian arena while condemning Israeli interventions in Syrian territory, which, according to him, jeopardize regional stability and Syrian sovereignty.

The call for peace comes amid reports from the U.S. envoy to Turkey, indicating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria. The settlement follows intense fighting in a heavily Druze-populated area, leaving over 300 dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)