Inferno in Odesa: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions

In a significant escalation, Russian forces executed a comprehensive drone assault on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa early Saturday, setting a multi-storey apartment building ablaze and causing one fatality, according to local authorities.

Amid heightened aggression from Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric, warning of more stringent sanctions. The attack injured six people, including a child, and led Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stress the need for further air defense provisions.

Ukraine reported over 30 missiles and 300 drones targeting 10 regions overnight. Ukraine calls for international support to bolster defenses against Russia's ongoing incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)