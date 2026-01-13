Left Menu

Ukraine Bolsters Air Defense with New Systems

In 2025, Ukraine acquired 23 medium- and long-range air-defense systems along with 11,000 missiles, according to then-Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. He announced this development while addressing Ukraine's parliament just before his anticipated appointment as energy minister.

In a significant military upgrade, Ukraine has received 23 medium- and long-range air-defense systems as well as 11,000 accompanying missiles in 2025. This announcement was made by outgoing Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The defense enhancements were revealed in a parliamentary address, underlining the country's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Shmyhal, who is poised to become Ukraine's new energy minister, highlighted the importance of these systems in fortifying national security.

