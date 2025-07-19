Ceasefire in Sweida: A Call for Unity Amidst Conflict
Syria's government announced a ceasefire in Sweida following violence in the Druze-majority area. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack confirmed Israel's involvement in brokering the deal. Internal security forces have now been deployed as peace talks include Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to foster a united Syrian identity.
On Saturday, Syria's Islamist-led government declared a comprehensive ceasefire in the troubled Sweida region, predominantly inhabited by Druze. The presidency urged all conflicting parties to adhere to the ceasefire immediately to mitigate further bloodshed.
The deployment of internal security forces in Sweida marks a strategic move as tensions continued escalating over the past week. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who also serves as ambassador to Turkey, plays a pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire, supported by regional powers including Israel and neighbors like Turkey and Jordan.
Israeli intervention in the conflict, driven by aims to protect the Druze minority, coupled with diplomatic efforts, seeks to foster peace. The interim Syrian president criticized Israel's strategic motives, as the nation strives to maintain peace near its borders while ensuring limited access to Syrian forces in the contentious area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
