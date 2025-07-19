Left Menu

Fake Certificates Bust: Racket Unveiled in UP Police Recruitment

Harsh Yadav was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment after submitting a fraudulent certificate claiming his grandfather was a freedom fighter. The fake document led to his booking under various IPC sections. A subsequent investigation unveiled a racket led by Sanjay Dubey, responsible for fabricating such documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Harsh Yadav from Gopiganj was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment process for allegedly submitting a fraudulent certificate, claiming a freedom fighter lineage through his grandfather. Authorities, acting swiftly, ordered immediate verification of his documents.

Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, confirmed the certificate's forgery upon reviewing the verification report issued by the District Magistrate's office. The incident led to Yadav's disqualification and legal actions initiated against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. This dramatic turn of events highlights the growing concerns over document authenticity in recruitment processes.

The investigation has further unveiled a racket that fabricates fraudulent documents. Led by Sanjay Dubey from Mirzapur, the operation has allegedly assisted multiple individuals, including aspiring police personnel from various districts. Police are actively investigating the racket, as the identified constables continue their training amid the unfolding scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

