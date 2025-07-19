Fake Certificates Bust: Racket Unveiled in UP Police Recruitment

In a shocking revelation, Harsh Yadav from Gopiganj was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment process for allegedly submitting a fraudulent certificate, claiming a freedom fighter lineage through his grandfather. Authorities, acting swiftly, ordered immediate verification of his documents.

Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, confirmed the certificate's forgery upon reviewing the verification report issued by the District Magistrate's office. The incident led to Yadav's disqualification and legal actions initiated against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. This dramatic turn of events highlights the growing concerns over document authenticity in recruitment processes.

The investigation has further unveiled a racket that fabricates fraudulent documents. Led by Sanjay Dubey from Mirzapur, the operation has allegedly assisted multiple individuals, including aspiring police personnel from various districts. Police are actively investigating the racket, as the identified constables continue their training amid the unfolding scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)